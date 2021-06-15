Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.38 ($100.44).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €78.92 ($92.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €75.48. Daimler has a 1-year low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.