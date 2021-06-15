Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47. Dana has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dana by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.