Datto (MSP) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Datto (NYSE: MSP) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Datto to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Datto and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datto 0 6 5 0 2.45 Datto Competitors 2160 11337 21197 607 2.57

Datto presently has a consensus target price of $33.10, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Datto’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Datto is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Datto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datto N/A N/A N/A Datto Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Datto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datto and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datto $518.78 million $22.50 million 74.57 Datto Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 53.67

Datto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Datto. Datto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

