Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 260,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

DCPH stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

