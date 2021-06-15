DeHive Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $474,406.92 and approximately $857,898.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00168491 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00185372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.01040893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,475.08 or 1.00008685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.