Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE VCF opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

