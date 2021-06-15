Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

