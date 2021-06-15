Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 954,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

