DePay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $1.22 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00004805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00149748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00181042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.59 or 0.00974768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,033.12 or 0.99908373 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

