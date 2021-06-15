Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.49 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

