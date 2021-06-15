Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.29 ($8.57).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.68 ($12.56) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.