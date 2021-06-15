DEXTools Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $27.64 million and approximately $327,315.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00796392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.94 or 0.07953734 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,168,943 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

