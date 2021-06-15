DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Financial Analysis

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -15.65% 4.90% 2.55% Repay -28.90% 4.80% 2.48%

DHI Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.28 -$30.01 million $0.16 21.00 Repay $155.04 million 12.61 -$105.60 million $0.39 62.31

DHI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DHI Group and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Repay 0 1 8 0 2.89

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Repay has a consensus target price of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Repay.

Summary

DHI Group beats Repay on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

