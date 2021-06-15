Digitex (DGTX) One Day Volume Tops $2.18 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Digitex has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $2.18 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00777034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00084598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.27 or 0.07866837 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

