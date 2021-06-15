Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 5,488 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,678,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

