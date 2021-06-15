Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Tuniu worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOUR opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tuniu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

