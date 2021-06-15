Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DLH were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 173,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.