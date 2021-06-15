Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 136 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218,315 shares of company stock valued at $102,599,521 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

