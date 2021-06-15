Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 148,102 Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BSQUARE were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BSQUARE news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

BSQR opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.63. BSQUARE Co. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

BSQUARE Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

