Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $102.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

