Divi (DIVI) Market Capitalization Tops $114.93 Million

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. Divi has a market cap of $114.93 million and $137,818.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Divi has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,350,113,672 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Divi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

