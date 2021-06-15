dKargo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $95.05 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dKargo has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00784360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.45 or 0.07879373 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

