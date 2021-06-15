DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of DNP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,685 shares of company stock worth $66,870. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

