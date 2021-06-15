DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $257.26 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $152.86 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.20, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

