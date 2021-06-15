DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $257.26 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $152.86 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.20, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
