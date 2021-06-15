Dora Factory Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $7.73 or 0.00019452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $12.07 million and $6.16 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.82 or 0.00771843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00083933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.84 or 0.07762783 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

