DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72.

