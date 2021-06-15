Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $29.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 2,756,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

