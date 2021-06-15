DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 960,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479,982 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $74,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

