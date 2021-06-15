DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. 1,898,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,111. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

