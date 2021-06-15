EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.13. The firm has a market cap of $435.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

