EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $389.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.