Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the May 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,475. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 892.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

