Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 45.9% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ETO stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.