Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ELAT)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE ELAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. 10,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,401. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

