Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,467 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,279,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 141.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

