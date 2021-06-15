Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Up to $33.48

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.48, but opened at $34.38. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 18,466 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.