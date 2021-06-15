Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 557,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 62,973 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

