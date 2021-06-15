Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.92. 2,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,779. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.71.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

