Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the May 13th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,511.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elisa Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ELMUF traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.84.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

