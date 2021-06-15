ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell.

ENGGY stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

