Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 465,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,758. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $207,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 940,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,686,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $460,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 206,561 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

