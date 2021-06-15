EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of ENS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. 137,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,719. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

