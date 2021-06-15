Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to C$69.00 at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $42.30 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

