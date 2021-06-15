Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $54,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

