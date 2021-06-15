Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 271,021 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $119,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

