Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 297.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,149. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

