Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Enterprise Diversified stock remained flat at $$7.17 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20. Enterprise Diversified has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.00.

About Enterprise Diversified

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service providers; web hosting services; third-party software as a reseller; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

