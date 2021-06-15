Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Enterprise Diversified stock remained flat at $$7.17 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20. Enterprise Diversified has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.00.
About Enterprise Diversified
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.