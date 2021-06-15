Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of FLTW stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.71.

