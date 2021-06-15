Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,395 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,395 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.