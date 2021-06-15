Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.03. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

